Assam passes bill banning polygamy; ST, Sixth Schedule areas exempt

The Assam Assembly on Thursday (November 27) passed a bill banning polygamy in the state and making it a punishable offence, which may lead to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, barring certain exceptions.

‘Not against Islam’

The bill titled Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, excludes the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and areas under the Sixth Schedule from its purview.

Addressing the Assembly during the passage of the bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the portfolio of the home and political departments, said that contrary to the perception held by a section, the bill is not against Islam.

“ It is irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section,” said Sarma.

‘Hindus not free from polygamy’

The Chief Minister further stated that Hindus also are not free from polygamy, adding that Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies will come under the purview of the bill.

"The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That's also our responsibility. This bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies," he added.

However, although the Chief Minister requested that all opposition members withdraw their respective amendments to send a message from the House that the bill is passed unanimously to empower women, AIUDF and CPI(M) went ahead with their modification suggestions, which were defeated by a voice vote.

‘Will implement UCC in Assam after polls’

As for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Chief Minister said that it will be implemented in Assam if he becomes the CM again after the Assam assembly polls next year.

"I assure the House that if I return as CM, the UCC bill will be tabled on the first session of the new government and will be implemented," Sarma said. He said that the ban on polygamy is a direction towards the implementation of the UCC.

"A bill against deceptive marriage will be brought in during the session by February end. So, whatever we have spoken about love-jihad, we will do that,” added Sarma. He had earlier this month said that the government would ban love-jihad and introduce a bill against this. The bill was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)