Assam CM Sarma tables bill to ban polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (November 25) tabled a bill in the Assembly to ban polygamy. Sarma, with approval from the Speaker Biswajit Daimary, introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025.

Introduced in the absence of opposition

It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Assam govt moves to ban polygamy, seeks public opinion before framing law

The bill was tabled on the first day of the Winter Session, and it will be taken up for discussion and passage on a later date.

Earlier, Sarma had said that the state would criminalise polygamy with stringent penalties. He stated that the act would carry “a minimum punishment of seven years in prison, irrespective of the offender’s religion,” reported the Economic Times.

'No religious defence accepted'

He clarified that no religious defence would be accepted, saying, “If a person marries another woman without legally divorcing his wife, there will be a provision for imprisonment of seven years or more. Religious justification will not do.”

Sarma also said the BJP-led government was preparing legislation to ban the practice altogether, even if certain personal laws permit it.

Emphasising the government’s stance, Sarma noted, “The BJP government will not allow polygamy. We will protect the dignity of women in this state at any cost.”

He made these remarks while addressing young women during the launch of a financial assistance scheme for students pursuing higher education.

(With agency inputs)