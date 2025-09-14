Assam earthquake: 5.8 magnitude tremor jolts Guwahati residents

An earthquake has rocked Assam on Sunday evening (September 14). According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor was of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Residents in Guwahati ran out of their homes onto the streets in panic. “It felt like it would never stop. For a minute, I thought I was dead. I genuinely believed the roof would cave in,” the report quoted a Guwahati resident as saying.

According to a PTI report, government officials said that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake occurred at 4:41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was located in Udalguri district, officials said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.

