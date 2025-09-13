    • The Federal
    Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025. Representational image: iStock

    7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region

    The quake's epicentre was 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 km, according to the USGS

    Agencies
    13 Sept 2025 9:22 AM IST  (Updated:2025-09-13 03:52:29)

    Moscow, Sep 13 (AP) A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, the US Geological Survey reported.

    The quake's epicentre was 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and had a depth of 39 km, according to the USGS.

    Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20, 2025. AP

