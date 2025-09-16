Assam Civil Service officer arrested, Rs 92 lakh cash, gold seized

An Assam Civil Service Officer (ACS) has been arrested for alleged possession of wealth disproportionate to her income.

The ACS officer Nupur Bora was arrested on Monday (September 15) after a team of officials from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell raided her Guwahati residence and seized cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh and jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

According to an NDTV report, during another raid at her rented home in Barpeta the investigators seized Rs 10 lakh.

'Was under surveillance for 6 months'

Nupur Bora, a resident of Golaghat, joined the ACS in 2019 and was posted as a Circle Officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

''This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her,'' Sarma said as quoted by PTI.

The raid was scheduled to take place on Sunday night. However, it was postponed because she was staying in a guest house. Upon her return to her home, the officials raided her house and properties linked to her in three other areas, reported the Hindustan Times.

Graft ranging upto Rs 2 lakhs

Besides Bora’s house and rental premises, the Special Vigilance cell also raided the house of her alleged aide Lat Mandal Surajit Deka. He worked at the revenue circle office in Barpeta. Deka is accused of acquiring multiple properties with Bora by abusing his power.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, lodged a complaint against Bora alleging that she had a detailed “rate card” for various land-related services, with graft ranging up to Rs 2 lakhs, reported News 18.

According to media reports, Rosy Kalita, Superintendent of Police of the Chief Minister’s vigilance cell, who led the raid, said that multiple corruption allegations were being investigated against Bora.

Kalita said that cash and gold jewels seized during the Monday raids were a part of the initial operation. Further investigations could reveal more details about her alleged involvement in corruption.