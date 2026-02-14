Bengal BLO calls lover’s husband ‘for SIR’, kills him, arrested

A booth-level officer (BLO) allegedly lured his lover’s husband to a deserted spot on the pretext of discussing matters related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and killed him, police confirmed on Saturday (February 14). The incident occurred in the North 24 Parganas district.

An affair with the victim’s wife

Investigators identified the accused as Rizwan Hasan Mondal. According to a police officer, Mondal was in an extramarital relationship with the wife of Nasir Ali, a 30-year-old man from the district.

On Monday evening, Mondal contacted Ali and asked him to meet, citing certain issues related to the SIR exercise that he claimed required discussion.

Ali left home later that night but did not return. When repeated attempts to reach him failed, his family grew concerned and lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police the next day.

Lured victim to a secluded place

A search was initiated, and officers began examining Mondal’s phone call records and tracking his movements as part of the investigation.

On Friday morning, police said they recovered dismembered body parts from a canal in the area. During questioning, investigators alleged, Mondal confessed to killing Ali and disposing of the body in three different locations along the canal.

He was subsequently arrested on charges of murder and of dumping the body parts.

Protest in locality

Mondal’s accomplice, Sagar Gyne, was also arrested. Police said he assisted Mondal in the murder, in dismembering the body and in dumping the remains.

News of the killing triggered protests in the locality. Residents staged a road blockade for around half an hour, demanding justice. Police later intervened and persuaded the demonstrators to withdraw, restoring normal movement in the area.

(With agency inputs)