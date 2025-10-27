TMC warns EC against any attempt to ‘manipulate’ voter lists during SIR

Reacting swiftly to the announcement by the Election Commission on Monday (October 27) that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls will be conducted in 12 States and Union Territories including West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) warned against any attempt to manipulate voter lists.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Monday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh made it clear that the party would not remain silent if a single genuine voter’s name was removed during the process.

“If anyone is harassed or unfairly deleted from the voters’ list, we will surround the EC office in Delhi with one lakh party workers,” Ghosh said, adding that the party is not against preparation of an error-free electoral rolls.

TMC takes dig at BJP

Ghosh also took a dig at the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to provoke unrest around the SIR process.

“The BJP will try to create provocation around the SIR process. I urge the people of Bengal not to fall for such provocations. Trinamool does not, under any circumstances, support violence,” he emphasised.

Welcomes move for error-free voter list

Ghosh said that the demand for a clean and error-free voter list had originally been raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself.

“We welcome this initiative by the Election Commission. But if even one genuine voter’s name is removed, we will certainly protest,” he said, reinforcing the party’s stance on protecting voters’ rights.

The TMC spokesperson also alleged that the BJP had previously attempted to manipulate Bengal’s electoral rolls by copying fake voters’ names from other states into the list, a move that was halted due to Mamata Banerjee’s intervention. Ghosh expressed disbelief at recent BJP statements suggesting that any names removed during SIR could be added under the CAA, calling the claims baseless.

Party workers warned not to fall into ‘BJP’s traps’

Ending on a cautionary note, Ghosh warned party workers against losing their composure or falling into traps set by political opponents.

“Do not lose your temper or fall into the BJP’s trap. If violence occurs due to their provocation, they will be the ones to benefit,” he said.

This immediate reaction highlights TMC’s determination to closely monitor the SIR process.

Sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle in WB

Meanwhile, just a few hours before the election commission announced the SIR schedule for West Bengal and other states, the state government effected a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring several key administrative officials across departments and districts.

The announcement made on late Monday saw the reshuffling of as many as 57 officers, including 10 district magistrates (DMs), several additional district magistrates (ADMs), sub divisional officers (SDOs), and senior secretariat officials.

The district magistrates of politically-sensitive North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Malda, Purulia, East and West Midnapore, and Murshidabad have been replaced.

Departmental secretaries too have been reshuffled across multiple administrative wings, signalling what insiders describe as a “comprehensive pre-election alignment” of the bureaucracy.

Timing of reshuffle raises eyebrows

The timing of the move has raised eyebrows as the reshuffling was done ahead of the kickstarting of the SIR process.

Once that process is underway, any transfer of officers connected with electoral work requires clearance of the Election Commission.

As a result, many in the administration believe the reshuffle was deliberately carried out just before the Commission’s formal involvement began.

“We are, quite naturally, deeply suspicious of the state government’s motives in carrying out such a major reshuffle just hours before the announcement of the SIR process,” said BJP leader Sajal Ghosh.

Officials at Nabanna, however, maintained that the transfers were routine and in line with standard administrative policy which mandates rotation for officers serving more than three years in a single post.