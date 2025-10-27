EC to roll out SIR in TN, Kerala, Bengal, 9 other states; poll-bound Assam left out

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday (October 27).

These are: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Strangely, Assam, which is going to polls next year along with TN, Kerala, Bengal and Puducherry, is left out of SIR 2.0.

Kumar said the ongoing SIR is the ninth such exercise since Independence, with the last one happening in 2002-04. The First phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar with zero appeals, he added.

"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said at a press conference.

Kumar said the SIR in Bihar has been a grand success, as evident from the fact that there have been zero appeals.

The voters' list cleanup exercise has been concluded in Bihar with the final list with nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in the state will be held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — and the counting will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to firm up the SIR rollout roadmap. Several CEOs have already put the voter lists after their last SIR on their websites.

