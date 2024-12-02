TMC wants Parliament to run, won't support Congress on Adani issue

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday (December 2) boycotted a meeting of INDIA leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber, saying its agenda was not being served by the Congress.

TMC sources said it was concerned by and wanted to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment, funds crunch and Manipur in parliament but the Congress was obsessed with the Adani issue.

A TMC source also told NDTV that it was not electoral partner of the Congress. "There is a sentiment in the party that we are not bound to attend the INDIA bloc when our top points are not on the agenda.

"The Congress only wants to press for the Adani issue. So, Trinamool has not attended the INDIA floor leaders' meeting today."



The Congress wants all business in the House to be suspended for a discussion on the US indictment of the directors of Adani Green on bribery charges.

On Monday too, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani issue.

Chaos and repeated adjournments have blocked parliamentary proceedings for several days now. The session ends on December 20.

Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee made it clear earlier that his party would prioritise issues of Bengal during the winter session.

"We will give priority to the issues of Bengal first. The Centre has blocked Bengal's dues. We want discussions in Parliament on these issues.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the party does not want Parliament to be disrupted.

"We want Parliament to run. We don't want to disrupt the House on just one issue. We will hold this government accountable on multiple counts," she said.