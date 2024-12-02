Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition

After the first week of the winter session of the Parliament was disrupted over the Opposition's protests on Gautam Adani issue, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha's proceedings resumed at 11 am today (December 2).

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition parties continued to protest.

On the sixth day of the winter session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on India-China ties.

The report of the standing committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution will be laid on the table in the Lok Sabha. This has been listed in the list of business for Monday.

In the list of business for Monday in Rajya Sabha, The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, and The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, will be taken up for consideration and passing.

Follow live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings here.