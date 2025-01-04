TMC minister Babul Supriyo, BJP MP Gangopadhyay bicker on Hooghly bridge

West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge, got into a high-decibel verbal spat on the second Hooghly bridge on Friday, allegedly over needless honking by the latter’s driver.

Supriyo was on his way home in Howrah on Friday (January 3) night when he became annoyed by persistent honking by a car right behind him.

Media reports said that when he stepped out to find out who was honking, he realised the car belonged to Gangopadhyay who was seated in the back.

Also read: TMC MP smashes glass bottle after tiff with BJP leader, faces disciplinary action

An ugly verbal fight

Soon, there was a verbal confrontation, with Supriyo accusing Gangopadhyay of using foul language.

A crowd soon gathered near the BJP MP’s car. Some bystanders began to film the ugly scene. A furious Supriyo asked Gangopadhyay to apologise.

Supriyo later told the media that he had asked Gangopadhyay to tell his driver not to drive rashly and to stop honking.

Also read: Kolkata: Protesting doctors shout ‘Go back’ slogans at BJP MP Gangopadhyay

Supriyo’s charge against MP

"When I said this, he started abusing me. I also got angry… He told his security men to arrest me. They surrounded me as if I was going to hit him. The whole time he continued threatening me," the minister said.

Some police officers who reached the scene managed to bring the situation under control.