Kolkata: Protesting doctors shout ‘Go back’ slogans at BJP MP Gangopadhyay

The agitating junior doctors in Kolkata shouted “Go back” slogans when BJP MP and former high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay reached the protest site on Monday night (September 2).

The doctors seemed to view the MP’s visit as an attempt by the BJP to politicise their protest.

The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9 at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata and for the authorities to put in place enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in future.

Gangopadhyay defended his visit to the protest site and said he had gone there as a dweller of Kolkata city and to show “camaraderie” with the protesting doctors. He said he was not against them, but rather with them.

He also questioned why the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had not yet visited the site to speak to the protesting doctors.

Politics of propaganda

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of trying to hijack the tragedy for political gain. The party posted on X, “Doctors showed BJP their place! Foul-mouthed, misogynistic leaders like Justice Ganguly have no place in Bengal.”

The TMC said the BJP’s politics of propaganda to hijack the RG Kar tragedy stood exposed and their leaders “were being shown the door”.

Call for CP’s resignation

In the meantime, the doctors, together with common citizens and students, marched towards the Kolkata police headquarters calling for the resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. They were stopped about half a kilometre from the police headquarters by barricades and a huge contingent of police personnel.

The doctors spent the entire night at the same place, and said they would remain there until their demands are met.