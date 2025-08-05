MP Kalyan Banerjee slams Mahua Moitra after TMC accepts resignation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday (August 5) announced that his resignation has been accepted by TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His announcement was preceded by a blistering attack on party colleague and fellow MP Mahua Moitra. He issued an apology to the nation for defending her in Parliament even though she “clearly lacks basic gratitude”.

“To The Chairperson, Thanks for accepting my resignation. Regards. Kalyan Banerjee @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial,” stated Kalyan Banerjee in a post on X.

‘Defended her out of conviction’

Earlier in the day, Kalyan Banerjee, in another post, stated that he defended Moitra in Parliament out of conviction and not out of compulsion. The TMC MP also said that Moitra had repaid him by dubbing him a “misogynist”.

“In 2023, I stood by Ms. Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament — I did so out of conviction, not compulsion. Today, she repays that support by calling me a misogynist. I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude. Let people see her words for what they are and judge accordingly. @AITCofficial @MahuaMoitra @INCIndia @BJP4India,” stated Kalyan Banerjee.

Mahua's 'pig' jibe

Hours after Kalyan Banerjee’s post, Moitra congratulated party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for being nominated as Chief Whip. "Heartfelt congratulations to my senior colleagues @kakoligdastidar & @SatabdiRoyMP for being nominated Chief Whip & Deputy Leader of AITC in Lok Sabha. God bless & shine on," she posted on X.

The two MPs have traded personal jabs over the past few months, hurling insults at each other. Reacting to Kalyan Banerjee’s personal jibes at her, Moitra recently said in a podcast that if one wrestles with a pig, he or she only gets dirty while the pig enjoys it.

“There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties,” added Moitra as quoted by NDTV.

Kalyan slams Mahua

Reacting to her remarks, Kalyan Banerjee on Monday slammed Moitra for “using dehumanising language” like comparing a fellow MP to a pig. He said that it was not only unfortunate but also reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse.”

“If Ms. Moitra thinks that flinging gutter insults will mask her own failures or distract from serious questions about her record, she is deluding herself. Those who rely on abuse instead of answers are not champions of democracy - they are its embarrassment, and the people of this country can see through that act,” added Kalyan Banerjee.