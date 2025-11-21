Strong tremors felt in Kolkata and Northeast after 5.5-magnitude quake near Dhaka

Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata, several parts of West Bengal, and across Northeast India after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Dhaka on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi, around 50 km from the Bangladeshi capital, at 10.08 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it was recorded at a depth of 10 km. So far, there have been no reports of damage, casualties, or injuries.



In Kolkata, many people felt the tremors around 10.10 am, prompting them to rush out of homes and buildings in panic. Social media users later shared several videos capturing the moment the city shook.

Tremors were also reported from other districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur and Uttar Dinajpur.

Residents in Guwahati, Agartala, and Shillong in the Northeast also said they experienced the quake.

The earthquake briefly interrupted the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland in Dhaka, though play resumed within minutes and no damage was reported.