At least 7 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan

At least seven people have died, and several are injured after a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan. The US Geological Survey said that the quake's epicentre was located 22 km west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 28 km, adding that it struck at 12:59 am Monday (November 3) local time.

"A total of 150 people injured and seven martyred have been reported and transferred to health centres as of this morning," said Samim Joyanda, the spokesperson for the health department in Samangan, a mountainous northern province near Mazar-e Sharif, told Reuters. The count was based on hospital reports collected as of Monday morning, he added.

US agency warns ' potentially widespread disaster'



According to a BBC report, the earthquake struck near the city of Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's largest cities. The report further stated that the US Geological Survey has warned of "significant casualties" and "potentially widespread" disaster.

Earlier, a Taliban spokesperson Haji Zaid, in Balkh province, of which Mazar-e Sharif is the capital, stated in a post on X that four people have died and several others were injured.

Zaid, in an earlier post, stated that they had received “reports of minor injuries and superficial damages from all districts of the province".

"Most of the injuries were caused by people falling from tall buildings," he added as quoted by the BBC.

Panic among residents

The city of Mazar-e Sharif has a population of about 50,000 people. When the earthquake struck, the residents rushed out to the streets, fearing that their houses would collapse, reported AFP.

A video posted by a Taliban spokesperson in Balkh showed what appears to be debris strewn across the ground at the Blue Mosque, a local landmark in the city.

Police monitoring situation

The tomb of a Shia Imam is believed to be located in the building where people now gather to pray and celebrate religious events.

Khalid Zadran, a Taliban spokesman for the police in Kabul stated in a post on X that police were "closely monitoring the situation".

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Aug 31, 2025, in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border killed more than 2,200 people. On Oct 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.

