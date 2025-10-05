Nine killed, two missing as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

At least nine people died and two others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

One of the major landslides, which struck near the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road in the Darjeeling subdivision, swept away homes and disrupted vehicular movement, severing communication links with adjoining hamlets, they said.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, nine deaths have been confirmed so far, while two others remain untraced. Fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), and Mirik Lake area. At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

According to district officials, villages such as Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon were among the worst affected, and six deaths were reported from that area. Another person died in a tea estate. Several houses and tea garden quarters were reportedly damaged or buried under debris.

Alarming situation

The situation remains critical in neighbouring Kalimpong district, where continuous rainfall has caused extensive damage and heightened the threat of additional landslides. Several roads have been cut off, while communication and power lines remain disrupted.



A major landslide on National Highway 717E, the alternative route linking Siliguri and Sikkim, has brought traffic to a halt. The slide occurred between Pedong and Rishikhola, blocking the crucial route that passes through Rhenock. Another landslide, triggered by intense rainfall, has been reported from Hussain Khola along National Highway 110 near Kurseong.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure area will continue to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal until Monday morning.



Rescue efforts hindered by rain

An official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.

"Several casualties are feared due to a major landslide in Darjeeling district triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," the officer told PTI. Unconfirmed reports claimed 11 people have died in the landslide.

The officer added that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site. "The terrain is slippery and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," he said.

IMD warns of more rains

The region is under a red alert, with the IMD predicting extremely heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts until Sunday morning. The agency further forecast heavy rainfall to persist in the neighbouring Alipurduar district till Monday morning.

The IMD bulletin added that light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in these districts through Monday morning. It attributed the weather pattern to a well-marked low-pressure system over west Jharkhand and adjoining areas of south Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, and north Chhattisgarh.



In south Bengal, the Met office forecast light to moderate rain at most places, with heavy showers likely in Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia districts until Monday morning.

The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall occurred in several parts of West Bengal in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, with Bankura recording the highest rainfall at 65.8 mm, the bulletin added.



BJP MP expresses grief

BJP leader and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said that heavy rainfall has caused several deaths and extensive property damage across the region.

“I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused by the extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, loss of properties, and extensive damage to infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation and remain in touch with the relevant authorities,” Bista wrote on X.



