Bengal's Durga Puja economy hits record Rs 65,000 crore amid rains, GST pause

West Bengal’s Durga Puja economy reportedly touched an estimated Rs 65,000 crore this year, with Kolkata contributing nearly 70 per cent of the total business.

The festivities also set records in metro ridership and airport traffic, while giving a strong boost to the food and beverage sector, even as traditional market sales showed mixed trends.

Durga Puja economy

The Durga Puja economy in West Bengal achieved the estimated Rs 65,000 crore figure despite record rainfall in the run-up to the festival and a sudden pause in sales ahead of the GST 2.0 rollout.

A 2019 British Council study had pegged Kolkata’s Durga Puja economy at about Rs 33,000 crore, according to a Times of India report.

Last year’s Durga Puja business was estimated to be between Rs 55,000 crore and Rs 57,000 crore, with industry insiders expecting it to surge past Rs 70,000 crore in 2025.

However, heavy rain and GST-related uncertainty hit traditional market sales, though malls and F&B sectors saw decent growth.

The 2019 study also estimated that economic activity during Durga Puja contributed to 2.6 per cent of Bengal’s GSDP in and around Kolkata, and 4 per cent statewide.

Malls boom, traditional markets falter

Around 2,500 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata collectively spent close to Rs 200 crore this year on idols, decorations, lighting, and rituals, while the statewide spend stood at Rs 450 crore, sustaining thousands of artisans, craftsmen, labourers, and small businesses for months, according to a TOI report.

The food and beverage sector emerged as a key gainer, with restaurants witnessing a 20-25 per cent increase in footfall. Kolkata’s eight major malls clocked a cumulative business of Rs 900 crore, marking an 8-10 per cent rise compared to last year.

Mall operators noted that growth would have been higher had the festival fallen in mid-October, as pre-Puja sales overlapped with end-of-season sale offers.

In contrast, traditional markets such as Gariahat, Hatibagan, and New Market reportedly suffered a 20 per cent dip in earnings, hurt by incessant rain and growing preference for online shopping.

The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations estimated total earnings from Puja shopping in these key markets at Rs 800 crore.

Airport passenger traffic

Between Panchami (September 27) and Dashami (October 2), around 3.6 lakh passengers reportedly travelled through Kolkata airport, making it the third-highest Durga Puja traffic on record.

The number was slightly lower than last year’s 4 lakh, as many holidaymakers extended their vacations due to the long weekend.

In 2024, the airport registered an average of over 65,000 passengers per day, with a peak record of 69,644 flyers on Panchami, while 2019 remains the busiest Puja season with 3.9 lakh passengers over six days.

Travel industry representatives attributed the marginal dip this year to high airfares.

“If airfares hadn’t nearly doubled at the start of the festive season, footfall could have been even higher. Still, steady pre-bookings kept passenger flow consistent,” Anil Punjabi, national committee member of TAFI, east, told TOI.

Kolkata metro ridership

The Kolkata Metro reportedly carried 46.5 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami this year, recording its highest-ever single-day ridership of 9.8 lakh on Panchami.

However, the five-day total was around 4 lakh less than 2024, when 50.5 lakh passengers travelled from Chaturthi to Dashami.

In 2023, Metro ridership during the Puja stood at 41 lakh over the six Durga Puja days, while 2019 (pre-Covid) saw 45.6 lakh passengers over the festive week.

This year’s peak on Panchami saw heavy office-hour rush blending with festive travellers.