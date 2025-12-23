Bengal SIR: Hearings to begin on December 27 for 32 lakh unmapped voters

Around 32 lakh unmapped voters will be summoned in the first phase of hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, officials said.

Hearings for this group, comprising voters who were unable to link their names with those of family members in the 2002 electoral rolls, will commence from December 27.

Notices issued

“We have begun issuing notices to around 10 lakh such voters from today, while notices to the remaining 22 lakh voters will be sent from Tuesday,” an official from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s office told PTI.

During the enumeration phase, a total of 31,68,424 unmapped voters were identified across the state, he said.

He said that the proceedings will be conducted at district magistrates' offices, sub-divisional offices, various government departments, as well as in schools and colleges.

Micro-observers to supervise hearings

Voters with logical discrepancies will be taken up in the next phase, for which guidelines have been sought from the Election Commission, another official said on Monday (December 22).

Each hearing will be conducted under the supervision of a micro-observer, he said.

Training for 4,000 micro-observers will be held in two phases on December 24 in Kolkata, he said, noting that all the micro-observers are officials from the state.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the micro-observers lack knowledge of the local Bengali language.

EC to review SIR progress

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Election Commission will visit the state to review the progress of the SIR of the electoral rolls, sources in the office of the state CEO said.

"The commission's Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal will arrive in the state to assess the progress of the hearing phase under the SIR process," he said.

The officials will also attend the training programme for micro-observers on December 24, he added.

(With agency inputs)