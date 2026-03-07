Row over President’s remarks in Bengal; PM slams TMC govt for ‘insulting’ Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu’s politically loaded remarks during a visit to North Bengal on Saturday (March 7) triggered a political controversy, sharpening the electoral contest over tribal voters in the state.

Speaking at an “International Santal Conference” near Siliguri, Murmu questioned whether tribal communities in West Bengal were receiving adequate government benefits and voiced displeasure over the arrangements for the event.

President questions Mamata’s 'anger'

“I am also a daughter of Bengal, yet I am not allowed to come to Bengal. I do not know why Mamata Didi is so angry with me,” she said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The remarks came amid visible discontent over the arrangements during the visit.

When Murmu arrived for the event, only a handful of people were present at the venue. At the airport the only person who received her on behalf of the state was Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb.

According to protocol, either the chief minister or a senior representative of the state government, typically a minister, is expected to be present to receive the President, and the absence of such representation was widely noted.

Murmu, who comes from a tribal background herself, had been invited to attend the annual gathering of the community.

Sparse turnout in Gosainpur

The main event this year was scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Siliguri. However, citing security and logistical considerations associated with the President’s visit, officials arranged a separate programme for her at Gosainpur, near Bagdogra airport.

The turnout at the Gosainpur venue was sparse. After completing the formal programme there, Murmu later travelled to Bidhannagar, where a much larger gathering of Adivasi participants had assembled for the community event.

Speaking there, the usually soft-spoken President made pointed remarks about the arrangements and the absence of senior members of the state government.

She said she was surprised that neither the chief minister nor any state minister had come to receive her, adding that perhaps Banerjee was upset with her.

Murmu also questioned the decision to shift her programme away from Bidhannagar. She said the original venue had sufficient space and could have accommodated a large gathering, suggesting that many more people might have attended had the event been held there.

The alternative location at Gosainpur, she said, was less accessible for people.

President trapped by BJP policy: Mamata

Taking serious exception to the President’s comment, Mamata accused the BJP of using the head of the state to push a political agenda ahead of the assembly elections.

Speaking from a protest stage in Kolkata, the TMC chief said Murmu had been “trapped by the BJP’s policy” and alleged that her remarks about the state government were made on the party’s advice.

“You should know how many tribal people were affected under BJP’s rigged SIR exercise, how many of them were removed and what they have been forced to go through,” she added.

Mamata also accused the BJP of preparing the ground for President’s Rule in West Bengal and said the President had remained silent on ethnic violence in Manipur and atrocities on tribals in BJP-ruled states.

Mayor Deb defends state govt

Reacting to President’s remark, Deb said there had been no breach of protocol, recalling that during the presidency of Pranab Mukherjee he had personally received him at the airport on several occasions.

State forest minister Birbaha Hansda, herself a tribal, also defended the government, saying West Bengal had a long tradition of hospitality towards visiting dignitaries.

She added that the state’s record on welfare for Adivasi communities was much better than that of BJP-ruled states.

The ruling party also sought to counter Murmu’s remarks through a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was “extremely unfortunate” that the President appeared to be under a “misinformed impression” about the state’s record on tribal welfare.

It cited a range of programmes, including enhanced financial assistance for Scheduled Tribe (ST) women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, scholarships for more than 100,000 tribal students and pension support for hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries.

The controversy comes at a time when Banerjee’s party has stepped up outreach efforts among marginalised communities through initiatives such as Tapasili Sanglap, a dialogue programme aimed at engaging Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe groups ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Murmu’s comments, as expected, drew support from the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the TMC government and called the “insult” to the President as “shameful and unprecedented”.

Modi lashes out at Mamata govt

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.”

He added, “The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC.”

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista accused the state government of failing to ensure proper arrangements for the President’s visit and called for the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal.

Siliguri-based political commentator Probir Pramanik says the episode highlights how the contest for tribal voters, particularly in regions such as Jangalmahal and parts of North Bengal, is becoming an increasingly important element of the broader political rivalry between the BJP and the TMC.



