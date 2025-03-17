RG Kar rape-murder victim's father alleges involvement of many in crime

Months after the gruesome RG Kar rape and murder, the victim’s father raised some questions about the handling of his daughter's case and alleged the involvement of multiple men in the crime.

The victim’s father said that the family filed a case in the Calcutta High Court submitting 54 questions regarding the investigation and allegations of evidence tampering.

“We have filed a case in the HC and submitted 54 questions. It is with the court to bring us those answers so that my daughter gets justice. Many men are involved in my daughter’s rape and murder. And there are many hands involved in evidence tampering. West Bengal CM has led the process of evidence tampering,” the victim's father told news agency ANI.



Also read: RG Kar case: Mother of murdered doctor seeks meeting with PM Modi for justice

“Police had brought dog squads for investigation, but we have received no report of that so far. We have faith in the courts and the courts are working fairly, as per our wishes,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: RG Kar rape/murder case victim’s father says, "We have filed a case in the HC and submitted 54 questions. It is with the court to bring us those answers so that my daughter gets justice... Many men are involved in my daughter's rape and murder. And there are many… pic.twitter.com/d8Yc4MxCEo — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Pursue plea in HC: SC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the victim’s parents to pursue before the Calcutta High Court their plea for a further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna took note of the submissions of senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for the parents, that a further probe was needed to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

“Without making comments, we dispose of the application (of the parents) observing that the applicants have the liberty to pursue the proceedings before the high court,” the bench said. The victim's parents were present in the courtroom.

A separate plea of the parents seeking further court-monitored CBI probe into the incident is already pending in the Calcutta High Court which recently asked them to seek clarification from the top court on the issue.

The victim's parents were unhappy with the CBI probe and had moved the top court for a further probe into the case.



Also read: RG Kar rape-murder | Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment; 'not rarest of rare': judge

About the case

A 31-year-old on-duty medic was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case, was on January 20 sentenced to life term by a Sealdah sessions court. The parents have sought a further probe to ascertain the alleged role of some other persons.

Through senior advocate Karuna Nundy, they had initially sought the intervention of the Supreme Court, but the bench deemed it appropriate for them to approach the jurisdictional high court where the CBI’s appeal demanding the death sentence for Roy is also currently pending.