RG Kar case | If guilty, no objection if he’s hanged: Sanjay Roy’s mother

A day after a Kolkata court pronounced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, his mother on Sunday (January 19) said if her son was guilty, he should get the punishment he deserved, even if it meant death.

Malati Roy (70) said she would “cry alone” but accept his punishment as destiny.

Initially reticent to speak to the media, Malati told reporters on Sunday morning that being a woman and a mother of three daughters, she could “feel the anguish and pain of the mother of the woman doctor who was like my daughter”.

“I will cry alone”

“If the court decides to hang him (Sanjay) to death, I don’t have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eyes of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny,” Malati said, standing on the doorstep of her shanty on Shambhunath Pandit Street, about 5 km from the Sealdah court where the verdict was delivered.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

Asked if she had attended any of the court hearings or met her son in the lockup, she replied, “No. Why should I? Despite my failing health, I would have tried to visit if the charges were found to be untrue.” Sanjay has three sisters and one of them died years back.

No plan to challenge order

One of the elder sisters, who lives close to Malati’s home, at her in-laws’ place, said on Saturday that if he was proven guilty, the law should take its own course punishing him, and the family has no plan to challenge the order on its own in any court.

The middle-aged woman, her face partially covered in dupatta, told reporters at a shanty in Bhowanipore that she had not visited the Sealdah courtroom where her brother was produced and the court pronounced him guilty.

“Please leave me alone. We are shattered,” she said when reporters continued to ask if she thought her brother was really guilty. “But if he has committed any crime, he should get proper punishment. We don’t have any plan to challenge the order on our part. I am living in my in-laws’ house. I haven’t had any contact with my maternal family since my marriage in 2007 even though my mother is not well,” she said.

Not aware of brother’s activities

The woman, who did not wish to divulge her identity or name, said her brother used to be like any other boy his age in childhood.

“As he grew up, he turned to booze, but apart from that, I have not heard of any instance when Sanjay misbehaved with any woman. Of course, as we did not have regular contact with him in the past few years, and he used to live in a separate neighbourhood, I don’t have a fair idea about his associations and whether he was involved in any criminal offence,” she said.

The woman, however, added, “There are reports in the media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of the crime. So, I believe the investigations must have been thorough to find only one person’s involvement in such a crime. If others were involved directly or indirectly, that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book.”

Stigma of being Sanjay’s kin

She added that since Sanjay’s arrest, they have felt the “stigma” of being related to him. Everyone — from neighbours to relatives — would point fingers at us saying we are Sanjay’s family. I hope we are clearing the air now,” the elder sister said.

“What my brother has done is unthinkable and horrific. My heart breaks saying this but he should get the ultimate punishment if he has done it. The victim was a woman like me, and a doctor,” she added.

(With agency inputs)