Rahul Gandhi calls for govt action on Kolkata floods, Mamata announces compensation

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday (September 24) urged the Centre and West Bengal government to act swiftly to restore normalcy in Kolkata as the city is reeling under the impact of incessant rainfall and floods that have already taken 10 lives.

Asks Congress workers for relief work

Expressing concern over the situation in Kolkata, Rahul urged Congress workers to extend support to the affected people.

"My thoughts are with the people of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as they endure the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress workers to extend all possible support, and request State & Central Govts to act swiftly to help restore normalcy," stated Rahul in a post X.

Also Read: Kolkata floods: City struggles to return to normalcy; BJP attacks CM Mamata

Mamata announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

During the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died in rain-related incidents across the state.

Accusing the CESC of negligence, the Chief Minister urged the electricity to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the affected families.

Speaking at the inauguration of Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee said the state government would also ensure employment for family members of the deceased.

Also Read: 10 dead in Kolkata rains; transport hit, Puja fervour dampened

CM promises jobs

"The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members," she said.

The chief minister further appealed to CESC to take responsibility for the electrocution deaths.

"I would also request CESC to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families, as the deaths occurred due to their negligence," she said.

She said the problem was aggravated due to the inadequate dredging of waterways for decades.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata rains: 'Never seen such rainfall'

‘Water receded considerably’

"Since there was a natural disaster yesterday, I have been working for the past two days. Water has receded quite a bit, though there was significant flooding in the Ganga. Apart from a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained," she said.

"Nature is not in our hands. Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage, DVC's Maithon, they have not dredged for the past 20 years. Whenever it rains in Bihar or UP, water flows into West Bengal. We have to manage everything ourselves," added Banerjee.

(With agency inputs)