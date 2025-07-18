PM Modi in Bengal: TMC's vote-bank infiltration politics a threat to national security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 18) attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of risking Bengal’s identity and national security by promoting infiltration for vote-bank politics.

He asserted that only the BJP genuinely stands for Bengali 'ashmita' (identity) and the pride of Bengalis.

In a fiery address at a packed rally in Durgapur, Modi positioned the BJP as the only party that truly respects and protects Bengali 'ashmita', calling for an end to what he termed a regime of "lies, lawlessness and loot".

"TMC, because of its vested interests, has put the identity of West Bengal at stake. For the sake of vote-bank politics, infiltration is being encouraged here. A complete ecosystem has been created to support infiltrators. This is a threat to both national security and Bengal's security and identity," Modi said, accusing the ruling party of "openly challenging constitutional institutions" and "defending illegal immigrants."

Modi lashes out at Mamata govt

Amidst a growing political row over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, Modi turned the tables on the TMC, declaring, "The real threat to Bengal's dignity and future comes not from outside but from within, from a state government that thrives on lies, lawlessness, and loot."

"For the BJP, Bengali 'ashmita' is supreme. Wherever there is a BJP government, Bengalis are respected, Bengali language is respected," Modi said to thunderous applause.

"We will not allow this conspiracy against Bengali 'ashmita' to succeed. The BJP is the only party that truly respects it."

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Modi said the TMC's appeasement politics has "crossed all limits." "They are now on the streets to protect infiltrators. TMC's corruption and appeasement are pushing the youth out of Bengal," he added.

'Gunda Tax'

Modi also took a historical swipe at the TMC, Left and Congress, accusing them of neglecting Bengali pride for decades.

"For years, the TMC and Left ran the government in Delhi with Congress but never considered recognising Bangla, whereas it was the BJP government that granted it classical language status," he asserted.

Modi positioned the BJP as the harbinger of a new Bengal, promising a clean break from the past.

"The BJP has big dreams for West Bengal. We want to build a prosperous, developed Bengal. All the projects being launched here are a step towards that dream," he said.

Highlighting the state's reversal in fortunes, the prime minister recalled a time when Bengal attracted job-seekers from across the country.

"People used to come here from across India for employment. But today, the youth of Bengal are forced to migrate even for small jobs. This is the result of TMC's misrule," he said.

In a stinging critique of Bengal's economic environment under TMC, Modi said the state has become inhospitable for industry and investors.

"TMC's 'Gunda Tax' is deterring investment in Bengal. The state's resources have fallen into the hands of the mafia, and government policies are deliberately designed to enable ministers to engage in blatant corruption," he alleged.

Unemployed teachers

"Over the past decades, the situation in this region has become increasingly unfavourable for investment and employment. Frequent incidents of violence, biased policing, and a lack of faith in the justice system create an environment where no one feels confident about investing," he said.

"Where riots like Murshidabad take place and police act in a biased manner, why will investors come here? Where violence breaks out at the slightest incident, why will anyone invest?" On the teacher recruitment scam that has left nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff jobless in the state, Modi pulled no punches.

"Whether it's primary or higher education, the TMC government has handed Bengal's education system to crime and corruption. Thousands of qualified teachers are unemployed, and the future of lakhs of children is in darkness due to a shortage of teachers. This is not a coincidence, but the outcome of TMC's corrupt system," he said.

(With agency inputs)