Mamata Banerjee warns BJP over 'harassment' of Bengali-speaking workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (July 16) warned the BJP of dire political consequences if it does not immediately stop harassing and intimidating Bengali-speaking people across the country.

‘Will challenge Centre’s notices’

Addressing the gathering at a protest rally by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in central Kolkata, the Chief Minister also said that she would challenge the notices issued by the Centre to BJP-ruled states to detain Bengali-speaking people at the slightest suspicion.

“I will challenge the central government notices which were surreptitiously sent to BJP-ruled states to harass Bengali-speaking people and detain them at the slightest suspicion,” the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged at the rally, which terminated at the Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata.

“I am ashamed and disheartened at the Centre and the BJP's attitude towards Bengalis,” added Banerjee as quoted by PTI.

Another round of ‘khela hobe’

Referring to TMC’s electoral slogan used in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, ‘Khela Hobe’ (the game is on), the TMC supremo also said that the BJP should be prepared for another round of ‘khela hobe’ during the assembly elections in 2026, adding that she is ready to fight the BJP “inch by inch” if it tries to "persecute" Bengali-speaking people.

“I have decided to speak more in Bangla from now on, hold me in detention camps if you can,” she said while attacking the BJP.

22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal

Asserting that there are nearly 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of the country, who have valid identity documents like Aadhar, EPIC and PAN cards, Banerjee said she would not tolerate any disrespect meted out to them on flimsy grounds.

“What right does the BJP have in harassing Bengalis like this, even arresting them and forcefully pushing them back to Bangladesh? Is West Bengal not part of India?” she asked.

BJP influencing EC

The TMC supremo said that although her party would not fight the BJP physically, but knows how to stop the saffron party if it does not stop persecution policies.

Banerjee further alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre was “influencing the Election Commission of India” to achieve its political ambitions across states.

(With agency inputs)