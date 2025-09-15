Wholesale price inflation turns positive at 0.52 pc after two months of deflation

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) has returned to a positive rate of 0.52 percent in August after two months, as indicated by government data released on Monday (September 15). The increase is attributed to a rise in the prices of food articles and manufactured goods, among others.

The WPI-based inflation rates were recorded at (-) 0.58 per cent in July and (-) 0.19 per cent in June, respectively. In comparison, it stood at 1.25 per cent in August 2024.

Increase in food prices

In a statement, the industry ministry said, “Positive rate of inflation in August 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products and transport equipment, etc.”

According to WPI data, the deflation rate for food articles was 3.06 per cent in August, compared to 6.29 per cent in July, with vegetable prices seeing a spike. The deflation rate for vegetables was 14.18 per cent in August, in contrast to 28.96 per cent in July.



For manufactured products, the inflation was higher at 2.55 per cent in August, as against 2.05 per cent the previous month.

In the case of fuel and power, August saw a negative inflation or deflation of 3.17 per cent, as against 2.43 per cent in July.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India, which tracks retail inflation, had maintained benchmark policy rates unaltered at 5.5 per cent.

After witnessing a decline for nine months since November 2024, retail inflation increased to 2.07 per cent in August, driven by a rise in prices of kitchen items, such as vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs, data released last week showed.

(With agency inputs)