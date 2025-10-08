BJP leaders attacked, political tensions flare up in N Bengal amid rain disaster

North Bengal is reeling not just from floods and landslides but now political violence as well. In Nagrakata (Jalpaiguri district), BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked while distributing relief; Murmu is reportedly in a critical condition, while Ghosh is recovering.

Videos show Murmu bleeding from the head as miscreants chanting slogans attacked them with sticks, stones, and shoes. Reports confirm a fractured bone under his eye requiring immediate surgery.

The BJP has lodged a complaint against eight individuals, accusing Trinamool Congress workers of orchestrating the assault. No arrests have been made so far, sparking intense political backlash.

Rising tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence, calling it “outright appalling”, and decried the law-and-order situation in the state. He urged BJP workers to persist with relief efforts despite the risks.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee responded by saying this is a time for relief, not partisan politics. She visited Murmu in hospital, generating debate over whether it was a genuine gesture or an attempt at damage control.

Political blame game

The BJP has criticized Mamata’s delay in visiting the flood-hit areas, pointing out she prioritized the Durga Puja carnival over disaster response. Her hospital visit to Murmu was met with mixed interpretations.

As flood-hit families struggle to rebuild, the assault on Murmu and Ghosh has intensified political polarization in West Bengal.

Relief amid chaos

Relief efforts continue under difficult circumstances. The region remains in crisis, and the attack has added a volatile political layer to the humanitarian emergency.

Will the perpetrators face justice? That remains to be seen.

