SIR process will not harm anyone, Shami clarifies after hearing in Kolkata

As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday (January 20) appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing, an official said.

After the hearing, Shami said SIR is everybody's responsibility, and all should cooperate during the process. "There is no problem. SIR is everybody's right, and we all must participate in the process. This is our responsibility. It is not causing harm to anyone," Shami told reporters.

"I faced no problem, and they (poll officials) handled it well. I have been staying here for the last 25 years. If they call me again, I will come again," he added.

Discrepancy in form

The enumeration form filled out by Shami had some discrepancies, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state election office said.

According to the official, Shami appeared with his passport as a part of the hearing process, which was completed within around 15 minutes.

Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career. The cricketer is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.

The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission (EC) to appear for a hearing.

"Shami could not turn up for the hearing on an earlier date as he was in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, a new date was issued," the poll official said.

He relocated to Kolkata at a young age on the advice of his coach.

Shami later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain and coach Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the Bengal Under-22 team.