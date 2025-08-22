PM Modi slams TMC for infiltration, corruption in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 22) said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal was backing infiltration due to appeasement politics and hunger for power. The Prime Minister also said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has launched a massive campaign against infiltrators who are changing the demography of West Bengal.

‘Oust TMC to stop infiltration’

Addressing a public meeting at Dum Dum, in the North 24 Paraganas district, Modi also said that to ensure the infiltrators are driven out of the state, the TMC must be ousted from power, adding that only the people’s vote can ensure that infiltrators are driven out of the country.

“This country can no longer tolerate infiltrators. We will not allow them to stay in India, and that is why our government has launched such a massive campaign against infiltrators. I am surprised that some political parties, including the TMC and Congress, have bowed down to appeasement politics. These parties, driven by their hunger for power, are promoting infiltration,” said Modi.

“To ensure that infiltrators leave Bengal and the country, the TMC government has to go. Only your vote can ensure that these infiltrators are driven out of the nation,” he added as quoted by PTI.

Slams TMC over corruption

The Prime Minister pointed out that being a border-state, West Bengal was particularly vulnerable to infiltration, adding that infiltrators were not only damaging the economy bout were also torturing “our mothers and sisters.”

Modi said that crimes against women in West Bengal have increased, adding that crime and corruption have become the hallmark of the TMC. He also said that as long as TMC is in power in Bengal, there will be no development in the state, and people should vote BJP to power in Bengal to get the benefits of schemes by the Centre.

“The atrocities against women in the state have increased. Crime and corruption have become the identity of the TMC government. Till the TMC is in power in the state, there will be no development. The real change will only come when the TMC is removed from power...Criminals and corrupt should be in jail, not in power,” said Modi as quoted by ANI.

“It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people. It is certain that TMC will be removed from power and BJP will be elected,” he added.

‘TMC protects the corrupt’

Modi lashed out at the TMC over a section of its MPs tearing up copies of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Parliament. As per the Bill, the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers can be removed from their posts if they are jailed for over 30 days in serious criminal cases.

“We have seen that even when the Chief Minister is in jail, they run the government. This is a disrespect to the Constitution and democracy. I cannot see this happening. Whether it is a minister, Chief Minister or Prime Minister, everyone comes under the purview of this stringent law. TMC leaders tried to tear this bill apart in Parliament. They protect the corrupt,” said Modi.

(With agency inputs)