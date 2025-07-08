NRC notice by Assam tribunal issued to West Bengal resident, alleges Mamata

An NRC (National Register of Citizens) notice has been issued to a West Bengal resident by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam, alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 8). She further alleged that the incident is proof that the ruling BJP dispensation in Assam was trying to implement NRC in West Bengal.

‘Assault on democracy’

Describing the development as a “systematic assault on democracy,” the Chief Minister stated that the affected resident, Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi from the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, has been living in the state for over 50 years.

“I am shocked and deeply disturbed to learn that the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam has issued an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi, resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar for over 50 years,” stated Banerjee.

“Despite furnishing valid identity documents, he is being harassed on suspicion of being a "foreigner/illegal migrant,” she added.

‘No jurisdiction in West Bengal’

Pointing out that the BJP government in Assam has no jurisdiction in West Bengal, the Chief Minister further alleged that the incident was an attempt to target and intimidate marginalised communities.

“This is nothing short of a systematic assault on democracy. It is proof that the ruling BJP dispensation in Assam is attempting to implement NRC in Bengal, where it holds no power or jurisdiction. A premeditated attempt is being made to intimidate, disenfranchise, and target marginalised communities. This unconstitutional overreach is anti-people, and exposes BJP’s dangerous agenda of bulldozing democratic safeguards and erasing the identity of Bengal's people,” stated Banerjee.

Urges Opposition to unite

Describing the situation as “alarming”, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo urged all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP’s “divisive and oppressive machinery” adding that West Bengal will not let the constitutional fabric of the country to be jeopardised.

“This alarming situation calls for urgent unity among all Opposition parties to stand up against BJP’s divisive and oppressive machinery. Bengal will not stand by as the constitutional fabric of India is torn apart,” stated Banerjee.

The development comes amid several media reports claiming that migrant workers from West Bengal are being pushed into Bangladesh in several parts of the country. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also questioned the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar alleging that the Election Commission (EC) was trying to implement NRC through the backdoor.