Mamata Banerjee urges CJI to protect Constitution, democracy amid I-PAC raid row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (January 17) urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) to protect the Indian constitution, democracy and the judiciary.

Speaking at a programme to inaugurate a building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Minister urged the CJI to protect people of the country from being wrongly targeted by "agencies".

"Please protect the Constitution, democracy, judiciary, history and geography of the country from disaster,” she said, without elaborating.

“You (the CJI) are the guardian of our Constitution; we are under your legal guardianship. Please protect the people," Banerjee said.

‘Media trials must stop’

Justice Kant was also present at the programme. "These days, there is a trend of media trials before disposal of cases; this must stop, too," Banerjee added.

However, she did not elaborate on the reason behind her appeal to the CJI. Her remakes come at a time when she is involved in a bitter political battle against the BJP-led government at the Centre over issues including state’s rights and alleged overreach by the Centre.

She has also accused the Centre of misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Opposition parties.

SC’s on ED facing obstruction

The development comes days after the Supreme Court termed as “very serious” the Enforcement Directorate’s allegation that it was obstructed by the West Bengal government and the Chief Minister during raids linked to an alleged coal scam. The agency has contended that the incident reflected what it described as a “very shocking pattern”.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi said it would issue notice and examine the matter. “This is a very serious matter; we will issue a notice. We have to examine it,” the bench observed. The court also said it was disturbed by the commotion at the Calcutta High Court during hearings related to the ED’s search and seizure operations, which were adjourned citing disorder in the courtroom.

What Centre, Bengal govt submitted

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta alleged repeated interference whenever statutory authorities exercised their powers, warning that such conduct could embolden state authorities and demoralise central forces.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed the plea, arguing that the matter should first be examined by the Calcutta High Court and disputing the ED’s claims. Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress have denied the allegations.

