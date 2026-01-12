ED moves SC seeking FIR against Mamata Banerjee, flags obstruction in I-PAC probe

The ED on Monday (January 12) approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the registration of an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, alleging obstruction of investigation, tampering with evidence and destruction of crucial documents in a money laundering probe linked to I-PAC.

In its submission to the Supreme Court, the ED alleged that Banerjee, along with the state’s DGP Rajeev Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and a large contingent of police personnel, forcibly entered the residence of I-PAC founder Pratik Jain during an ongoing search operation.



Also read | How Mamata turned ED raids to her advantage and neutralised BJP's Bengal plan

“The officials intimidated our officers, prevented the search, and seized crucial documents, mobile phones, laptops, and hard disks,” an ED source said, quoting the petition. The agency also accused the state authorities of theft, illegal entry, and attempts to destroy evidence.

TMC alleges political vendetta

The ED had earlier moved the apex court on Saturday, alleging obstruction and interference by the state government officials during the raids.

Reacting to the allegations, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the central agency of political bias. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The ED has revived a dormant case just ahead of elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to protect the party’s information assets. That is why these allegations are now being made.” Banerjee herself had earlier stated, “I went to Pratik Jain’s residence as the chairperson of my party,” emphasising that her visit was political, not obstructive.

The I-PAC case involves alleged irregularities in electoral strategy consulting, including the receipt of more than Rs 20 crore in funds claimed to be illicit.

The ED had earlier sought a CBI investigation in the Calcutta High Court. However, last Friday’s hearing could not proceed due to overcrowding in the courtroom, prompting Justice Subhra Ghosh to leave the bench, rescheduling the hearing for January 14.

ED flags recurring obstruction

In its SC petition, the ED reiterated that a CBI probe be ordered into the incident and that FIRs be filed against the chief minister and senior police officials.

It also requested that the seized digital devices and documents be recovered and secured, that FIRs against ED officials filed with the Kolkata police be suspended or quashed, and that the court ensure the state police do not obstruct future investigations.

The agency claimed that the interference was part of a recurring pattern whenever investigations might reveal information about the chief minister, her ministers, or close associates.

“This is not an isolated incident,” the ED reportedly said in the petition. “A shocking situation has developed in West Bengal where those entrusted with enforcing the law appear to be aiding criminal activity.”

Agency justifies I-PAC raid

According to the ED, the raid on Jain’s residence was justified under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), but the chief minister, along with senior police officials, allegedly prevented the search and took control of the evidence, undermining constitutional and legal safeguards.

The agency noted that because Banerjee oversees the state police, filing an FIR locally would be ineffective, potentially allowing influential individuals to evade scrutiny.

During the Calcutta High Court proceedings, the ED alleged that supporters of the ruling party deliberately created chaos to block the hearing.

TMC cites leaked chat

Meanwhile, the TMC sought to reinforce its claim of political interference behind the ED raid by circulating what it said was a leaked message showing prior coordination of the operation at the behest of the home ministry.



Also read | After I-PAC raids, Mamata accuses Amit Shah of taking coal-scam money

Kunal Ghosh on Sunday (January 11) shared a screenshot that purportedly shows a message addressed to a person referred to as “dada”, stating that 13 ED officers and a cyber expert were being sent to Kolkata for an urgent meeting at the CGO Complex, which houses Kolkata zonal offices of the central investigating agencies. The message also claims that the sender had spoken to a senior official in the Union Home Ministry about the deployment.

Pointing out that the message was addressed to a person referred to as “dada,” meaning elder brother, TMC leaders said the chat suggested the raid was not a routine official investigation but a politically motivated operation, allegedly timed to undermine the party’s electoral strategy ahead of key polls.

The ED and the home ministry have not responded publicly to the allegation, and no independent agency has verified the authenticity or origin of the message.