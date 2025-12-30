Mamata Banerjee rejects Amit Shah’s border fencing claim, slams BJP over SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (December 30) denied Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegation that the fencing of the Bangladesh border could not be completed as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was not providing land for the project.

Lashing out at Shah, the TMC supremo, in response, compared the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, mythological characters in the epic Mahabharat. She stated that the state government has already provided land for the fencing at Petrapol and Andal.

"Remember the situation 14 years ago, people were scared. A lot of development work was done for Bankura, and much was done to overcome the water crisis. The elections have arrived, and people are being harassed in the name of SIR,” said Mamata, addressing a rally in Kolkata.

‘Harassment of people over SIR’

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" she added as quoted by ANI.

As for Shah’s claim that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata hit back, saying, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR. Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured."

Shah’s ‘toll syndicate’ jibe

Earlier in the day, Shah mounted a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, alleging that fear and corruption have defined West Bengal for the past 14 years. Addressing a press conference, Shah accused the state administration of stalling development and allowing central welfare schemes to be derailed by what he described as a “toll syndicate”.

He claimed that infiltration of illegal immigrants continues unabated in West Bengal, unlike in neighbouring states. “Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee government, development in the state has stopped,” Shah said, adding that fear and corruption had become the state’s identity.

Slams TMC govt

Questioning the state government over border fencing, Shah asked, “Which government refuses to provide land for fencing?” before asserting that the responsibility lay with the ruling dispensation. He further alleged that infiltration was being allowed to continue for political gains and vote-bank expansion.

Calling infiltration through Bengal’s borders a national security concern, Shah said only a BJP government could “seal the borders” and claimed the party would come to power with a two-thirds majority.