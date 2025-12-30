Amit Shah vows to remove infiltrators from Bengal, slams TMC govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (December 30) announced the formation of a national grid to keep infiltrators out of the country while alleging that fencing of the Bangladesh border could not be completed because of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was not providing land for the project.

His comments come at a time when West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026, and currently, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is being held in the state.

Slams TMC over illegal infiltration

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Shah labelled the TMC regime in West Bengal as one which has brought “fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration of illegal immigrants”.

Also Read: 'If you oppose what people like, how will you get votes?': Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

"We want to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's legacy and will develop the state. We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We have given priority to Gareeb Kalyan elsewhere too. We will construct a national grid that will stop infiltration in Bengal," said Shah as quoted by ANI.

“We will not only stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants. We will ensure that each infiltrator is ousted from the country," he added.

‘Bengal decided to elect strong govt’

The Union Home Minister said that the people of Bengal have decided to elect a strong government in the upcoming Assembly elections that would ensure restoration of Bengal’s legacy, development, and welfare instead of a government that has plagued the state with fear, corruption, misgovernance, and infiltration.

Also Read: Amit Shah launches NIA databases to tackle organised crime, weapons

"In the last 15 years of the TMC rule in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration of illegal immigrants," said Shah.

‘Will prioritise welfare of the poor’

Elaborating further, Shah said that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP will focus on development and the welfare of the poor.

"We want to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's legacy and will develop the state. We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We have given priority to Gareeb Kalyan elsewhere too. We will construct a national grid that will stop infiltration in Bengal," he added.