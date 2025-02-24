Kolkata triple murder: Debts, lavish lifestyle led to drastic step, say police

Initial probe into the February 19 triple murder case in Kolkata indicates that the younger brother in the family had "murdered" the two women and the teenaged girl, Kolkata Police has said.

On Sunday (February 23), the police said initial evidence showed that the family had accumulated huge debts, and was leading a lavish lifestyle even though they were strapped for cash, which may have triggered these murders.

The police are likely to take into custody the two brothers, the respective husbands of the two women who were killed. The men, who were involved in a car accident, are currently in hospital.

Lavish lifestyle

Reports said the Dey family, which owns a leather goods business, had notched up huge debts, which may have prompted the two brothers to take such a drastic step.

On interrogating other family members, the city police learnt that despite the debts, the two brothers continued to live lavishly, which led to their debts rising further and probably led them to take this drastic step.

Murder and an accident

The three members of the Dey family—two women and a teenage girl—were mysteriously found dead inside their Tangra residence on February 19.

Simultaneously, three other members of the same family, brothers Pranay and Prasun Dey and the former's son, were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan bypass in the southern part of the city.

According to reports quoting the police, Pranay and Prasun are suspected of murdering their wives and Prasun's teenage daughter on the morning of February 19, before going out to take their own lives.

However, their attempt to commit suicide was thwarted as they met with an accident and had to be hospitalised.