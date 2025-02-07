Kolkata | Body of girl with injuries found in roadside bush, probe on

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The semi-nude body of a teenage girl was recovered from a bush in New Town area near Kolkata on Friday, police said.

A senior police officer said there were signs of strangulation on her neck and scratch marks on parts of her body.

“There is a possibility that she was raped before being strangulated to death," he said, adding, the post-mortem report would ascertain the cause of death.

The post-mortem was conducted at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the evening.

The police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and launched an investigation, the officer said.

Residents of the Lohar Pul locality of New Town noticed the body in the morning and informed the police, he said.

The minor had reportedly gone missing late on Thursday.

"The girl is a student of Class VIII. She left the house after her mother scolded her for not studying. She left a letter before leaving around 10 pm yesterday,” the officer said.

Her family members had lodged a missing complaint at Newtown Police Station at 4.30 am. PTI

