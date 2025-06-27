Law student gang-raped in Kolkata, 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in relation to an alleged gang-rape of a law college student inside the campus in the Kasba area of South Kolkata. According to media reports, the incident took place on June 25 between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm, and the accused were arrested on Thursday night (June 26).

Main accused a former student

Police said that of the three accused, two are students of the college, while the third one is a former student who regularly visited the campus despite graduating in 2022.

Police further revealed that the two students were arrested from the Talbagan area of the city, and police arrested the main accused after interrogating the two.

Two students’ roles probed

According to an India Today report, police have identified the accused as ex-student Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee, also known as Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20).

According to the investigators, the accused students of the law college were arrested from a park near the Talbagan crossing in South Kolkata.

“Investigation is on whether the other two were also involved,” said a police officer as quoted by The Telegraph.

Accused a practising lawyer

The report further stated that the main accused, a practising lawyer at the Alipore court in the city, visited the campus regularly.

Police said that he called the victim on Wednesday and asked her to come to the campus, adding that the two others were already there. The Telegraph quoted a police officer saying that when the victim arrived at the campus the main accused and two of his accomplices took her to room where she was raped.

She was rushed to the Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. The report further stated that a forensic team will be visiting the campus later on Friday (June 27).

The incident comes nearly 10 months after the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city.