Joy Banerjee, Bengali actor and BJP leader, dies at 62 in Kolkata

Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday (August 25). He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata at 11.35 am, stated media reports. He was 62 years old.

Suffered heart attack

Joy Banerjee has been suffering from a respiratory ailment for years and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. His health condition has severely deteriorated in the last few days.

According to local media reports, Joy Banerjee was hospitalised on August 15 and had been under ventilation from August 17. The media reports further stated that Banerjee suffered a heart attack on Monday morning and passed away in the hospital around 11.30 am.

Born on May 23, 1963, Joy was the former husband of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Ananya Banerjee. Following his divorce from Ananya, Joy got married to Anikita and has been living with her and his mother.

Also Read: PM Modi slams TMC for infiltration, corruption in Bengal

Silver screen and politics

Joy made a name for himself in Tollywood (as the Bengali film industry is called in the state) with the movie ‘Hirak Jayanti’. His career took off from there and he gave several hits such as ‘Milan Tithi’. Jiban Maron’, ‘Nagmati’ and ‘Chopper’.

Joy took the political plunge by joining the BJP. He was fielded in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Birbhum constituency against TMC’s celebrity candidate Satabdi Roy, but suffered a defeat. He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency.

However, in 2021, he withdrew from active politics and also from the limelight. According to media reports, his health issues put an end to his public life.

Also Read: Why Modi's demographic claims are not based on hard facts

Bengal BJP leaders condole

“Several Bengal BJP leaders condoled his death. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal and distinguished actor, Mr. Joy Bandyopadhyay, has left us deeply saddened by his passing. We pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul. Om Shanti,” stated Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

“Actor and BJP leader #JoyBanerjee passes away. He had been unwell for a long time. His demise has left Tollywood and the political fraternity in mourning. Condolences to his family,” stated former State BJP president Dilip Ghosh.