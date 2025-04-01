‘Is Sanatan Dharma dirty for Mamata?’ BJP pans Bengal CM for Eid speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making a provocative speech during Eid celebrations in Kolkata.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pounced on Mamata’s choice of the expression “ganda dharm” (dirty religion) to describe the BJP’s religio-politics to ask if she was referring to the Sanatan Dharma of Hindus.

BJP slams Mamata

Appeasing the Muslims “with your almost incomprehensible gibberish Urdu dialect, you made a statement that you don't follow the 'ganda dharm' or 'dirty religion'”, Adhikari wrote on X.

Also read: Mamata says efforts being made to 'provoke riots', urges public to resist these attempts

“Which religion were you specifically referring to? Sanatan Hindu Dharma?" he asked.

Adhikari alleged that Mamata repeatedly used the words "danga" (riot) and accused her of attempting to create animosity between communities. He warned that such actions would backfire on her.

Malviya spews fire

The BJP’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, also joined the criticism, stating on X: "Is Sanatan Dharma a ‘ganda dharm’ for Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her watch, she has the audacity to mock Hindus and deride their faith.”

He added: “Once again, she has given Muslims a carte blanche to target Hindus — this time from a religious platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her."

Also read: What's behind Mamata's calm avatar amid barrage of protests at Oxford?

Mamata and religion

BJP's response came after Mamata declared on the day of Eid on Monday (March 31) that she was ready to sacrifice her life for all religions and accused the opposition parties in the state of orchestrating communal violence.

The chief minister did not did target any religion.

"I follow the religion followed by Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. I don't follow the 'ganda dharam' made by them,” she said, referring to the BJP.

Mamata cautious Muslims

She said the BJP’s religious principles were “against Hindu dharma".

She added: "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state.”

Also read: Protests mar Mamata’s London visit; ‘Didi walks like royal Bengal tiger,’ she retorts

Mamata said all Hindus were not against Muslims, India’s largest minority. Only political leaders who engage in "saudagiri" (business) under the guise of religion were ranged against Muslims.

TMC defends Mamata

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh added that Mamata never spoke against Hindu religion “but was speaking against the communal politics of the BJP which claims to be the self-proclaimed guardian of Hindus”.