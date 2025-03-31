Mamata says efforts being made to 'provoke riots', urges public to resist these attempts

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fall for provocations that could incite communal violence and stressed her government's commitment to preventing tension, while criticising the BJP for its "divisive politics" and claiming that the saffron camp's 'ganda dharam' was against the tenets of Hinduism.

Speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road here, Banerjee said, "I follow the religion followed by Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. I don't follow the 'ganda dharam' made by them (BJP), they are even against the Hindu dharma." The TMC supremo said no religion preaches animosity against another human being, but certain leaders and political parties fan hatred for their own benefits.

She said that efforts were being made to provoke riots, urging the public to resist these attempts.

"Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state," she said.

The CM also targeted the BJP, questioning, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?" She reaffirmed her commitment to respecting all religions, expressing her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics," which she called "jumla politics." Banerjee also hit out at the Left, saying, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you." She emphasised the need for unity and harmony, urging people not to succumb to provocations.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the gathering, highlighting the unity within the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he said.

He also called for interfaith unity, stating, "The moon has no religion," and warned against divisive politics, asserting, "Hindustan is the same for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and every single person." He concluded, "We must maintain unity and live together. I will give my life but not deviate from my principles. Today, we take an oath to keep West Bengal's unity intact till our last breath. Those who try to ignite this land will burn themselves, and those who try to break us will break themselves." Both leaders reaffirmed that the Trinamool Congress would continue to oppose efforts to spread division and communal politics in the state.

In response to Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asked, "Which religion are you calling 'ganda' (dirty)? Was it Sanatan Hindu Dharma? Why did you deliver such a provocative speech at an Eid celebration? Was it a religious event or a political one? You're deliberately sowing hate and creating animosity between communities." BJP leader Amit Malviya echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Is Sanatan Dharma a 'Ganda Dharam' for Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her rule, she mocks Hindus and derides their faith. She has once again given Muslims a free pass to target Hindus -- this time from a platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her." TMC state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar dismissed the BJP's allegations and claimed that the chief minister never said anything against the Hindu religion but was vocal against the communal politics of the BJP.

"She never said anything against the Hindu religion but was speaking against the communal politics of the BJP which claims to be the self-proclaimed guardian of Hindus," he asserted. PTI

