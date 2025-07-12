IIM Calcutta student raped in boys' hostel; accused arrested

Another horrific incident of rape has surfaced from a premier educational institution in Kolkata.

Also read: Kolkata gang rape: Bar Council expels accused, police track actions before arrest

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a female student of the institution on Friday night (July 11), police sources said.

What survivor said in complaint

The survivor said she was sexually assaulted after being taken to the boys’ hostel on Friday. According to the complaint lodged at Haridevpur police station, Parmanand Jain, the accused, had taken her to the hostel for a counselling session. There, she was offered pizza and a drink.

After consuming them, she became unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she saw herself lying in the boys' hostel. The victim alleged that she was raped while unconscious.

Also read: Kolkata gang-rape accused drank in guard room for hours after crime: Cops

This is the third incident of rape in a reputed educational institution of Kolkata within a year. The state is still reeling under the shock of the gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College.

Last year, the state erupted in protest after a trainee doctor was raped and killed while on duty in the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.