I-PAC raids: ED moves Calcutta HC, seeks CBI probe against CM Mamata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was set to urge the Calcutta High Court on Friday (January 9) to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior state police officials for allegedly obstructing raids at the offices and residence of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

However, the hearing was postponed to January 14 after Justice Subhra Ghosh adjourned proceedings amid chaos in the courtroom, highlighting the heightened tensions surrounding the case.

Later, ED again moved the court requesting an immediate hearing today.

The ED’s petition, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleges that Banerjee, accompanied by senior police officers including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, entered the premises of I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain during ongoing raids, and forcibly removed documents, electronic devices, and other materials.

CM Mamata could be arrested

According to sources privy to the petition, the agency petitioned that these actions disrupted the investigation into alleged money laundering linked to a coal smuggling and hawala network.

Governor CV Ananda Bose has noted that if the charges are substantiated, they could even result in the arrest of the chief minister.

Commenting on legal and constitutional repercussions of Banerjee’s alleged interference, the governor flagged that her actions might be punishable under law, noting that preventing a public servant from discharging duties and intimidating them could attract imprisonment and fines.

He also said a constitutional functionary is expected to uphold the Constitution, and that her conduct could be seen as violating constitutional norms.

According to the ED, its teams repeatedly requested that searches proceed without interference.

ED seeks return of documents

Despite these requests, the petition states, Banerjee and accompanying state police personnel entered both locations and removed key materials while the operations were underway.

The ED has requested that the snatched digital devices and records be sealed, forensically preserved, and returned to the agency’s custody.

It has also sought interim protection against access, deletion, or tampering of seized material, citing the critical importance of maintaining evidence integrity.

In a parallel development, Banerjee filed complaints at two Kolkata police stations against unidentified officials of the ED and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alleging illegal entry, theft of files and electronic devices, and intimidation.

The complaints underscore the chief minister’s contention that the raids targeted sensitive political and electoral material belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with which I-PAC has been associated as a political consultancy.

TMC files separate petition

The TMC has also filed a separate petition before the high court, challenging the legality of the ED raids and alleging misuse of power and unlawful seizure of sensitive documents, including internal party strategy and electoral data.

Both petitions are expected to be heard together on January 14, setting the stage for a dramatic courtroom battle.

Thursday’s raids sparked immediate political uproar. ED teams searched I-PAC offices in Salt Lake’s Sector V and Jain’s Loudon Street residence, claiming the consultancy got tens of crores of rupees in alleged illegal gains from a coal smuggling case.

Banerjee was present at both locations, carrying files and laptops as she exited. She later described the operations as “most unfortunate”, claiming the central agency was attempting to seize internal political and electoral material of her party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The dispute has escalated tensions between state and central authorities.

TMC protests, BJP backs ED

The ED has emphasised that its investigation is evidence-based, not linked to elections, and does not target political parties.

The TMC, however, maintains that the raids represent a central government attempt to undermine opposition parties through law enforcement agencies.

The disagreement has also spilled into public demonstrations, with TMC supremo herself leading a protest march in Kolkata, while the BJP has supported the ED, calling for independent functioning of investigative agencies free from political interference.

The postponement of the hearing, following chaos in the courtroom, underscores the intensity of the standoff.

Legal expert and senior advocate Arindam Das said the case could have far-reaching implications for the balance of power between state governments and central enforcement agencies, particularly in politically charged investigations.