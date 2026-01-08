ED raids I-PAC's premises in Kolkata, Mamata alleges theft of TMC’s voter data

Kolkata witnessed high drama on Thursday (January 8) as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC in a money laundering probe, sparking a confrontation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee accused the central agency of stealing Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search operation at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata.

Banerjee made the allegations after emerging from Prateek Jain’s Loudon Street residence in Kolkata, where searches have been underway since Thursday morning.

She described the raid at Jain's residence as "politically motivated and unconstitutional". Founded by strategist Prashant Kishor in 2014, I-PAC has worked closely with the TMC, especially after the 2019 elections, and looks after their IT cell.

I-PAC provides election-related services such as voter analysis, booth-level assessments and digital campaign management to political parties. TMC sources say such firms typically handle large volumes of sensitive electoral data, particularly in the run-up to polls.

Searches were also carried out at other locations, including the office of a trader in Burrabazar, as investigators sought to trace suspected financial transactions connected to the case.

ED raids The ED searched two locations — the residence of Pratik Jain, a senior I-PAC functionary, in central Kolkata, and the firm’s office at Godrej Waterside in Salt Lake’s Sector. Jain, a co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), and head of TMC’s IT cell. Jain is widely considered to be the key member of Banerjee’s poll strategy team. As the news of the raids spread, TMC leaders gathered outside the Salt Lake office, with the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner also arriving at the spot amid rising tension.

Rare intervention and a green file West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived at Jain’s residence while the searches were under way, a rare intervention that immediately sharpened political tensions. After a brief stay, Banerjee was seen leaving with a single green file, triggering widespread political speculation. State director general of police Rajeev Kumar accompanied her, and security was tightened as documents were transferred from the I-PAC office to the chief minister’s vehicle. Paramilitary forces and Kolkata Police were deployed at both sites, officials said. Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said the file contained confidential party material, including candidate lists and campaign strategy documents, and alleged that the ED was attempting to seize internal Trinamool Congress data ahead of elections.

'No link to financial probe' Banerjee, who visited both sites, accused the ED of seizing confidential party material and trying to access the ruling party's internal strategy. She pointed out that such information had no link to any financial probe. Calling the action a "crime," she termed it as a "murder of democracy."

“They have stolen our entire election strategy. All our papers and information have been looted. They (BJP) do not have the courage to fight politically, so they have come down to looting,” she alleged. Banerjee directly warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she would maintain political courtesy but would not tolerate “intimidation.” “Do not mistake my courtesy for weakness. Will you loot everything of mine and expect me to remain silent?” she said, adding that the prime minister should “control” the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.