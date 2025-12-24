Tension in Howrah as police stop BJP protest march against Bangladesh lynching

Fresh unrest was reported in Howrah on Wednesday (December 24) after scuffles broke out between the police and BJP supporters during a protest over the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth.

Trouble began when police stopped the BJP procession before it could reach Howrah Bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.

Also Read: Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over workplace dispute, not blasphemy, says report

As police blocked the march, protesters sat on the road and attempted to breach barricades, leading to scuffles. The area was barricaded as slogans were raised, following which police moved in to disperse the demonstrators.

Tensions linked to Bangladesh violence

Police alleged that the protesters turned aggressive, forcing security personnel to intervene to maintain law and order.

“We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the name of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble,” a senior Howrah police officer told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Student leader shot in Khulna ahead of elections

The protest was linked to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker who was lynched and set on fire on December 18 in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district over alleged blasphemy.

A day earlier, hundreds of protesters marching from Sealdah towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus were stopped by police in Beckbagan, leading to clashes and baton charges that left several people injured.

(With agency inputs)