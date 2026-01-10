I-PAC case: ED moves SC against Bengal govt, seeks CBI probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition before the Supreme Court under Article 32 alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government have obstructed its probe into the alleged I-PAC coal scam case.

ED seeks CBI probe

The anti-money laundering agency, in its plea to the Supreme Court, has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, alleging that its "right to conduct a fair and independent investigation has been curtailed by the state machinery," reported India Today.

Also Read: ED, I-PAC and Mamata: A pre-poll tug-of-war over power, data and agencies

The report further stated that the ED had alleged that its officials were prevented from carrying out a search and seizure operation in relation to the probe into the coal smuggling case.

It further alleged that physical documents and electronic devices were removed by force from the premises in the presence of senior state government officials.

According to ED, the alleged interference by the state officials amounted to obstructing justice and hampered its investigation.

Bengal govt’s caveat in SC

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the Enforcement Directorate raids against the political consultancy firm I-PAC.

Also Read: After I-PAC raids, Mamata accuses Amit Shah of taking coal-scam money

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

ED on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jai,n in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

According to the agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices. Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

ED’s submission before Calcutta HC

The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.

Separately, the West Bengal government has moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC’s office.

What Bengal govt said

In its plea, the Mamata Banerjee-led government sought directions to the agency to return the seized material, including private, sensitive and confidential information taken in both physical and electronic form.

Also Read: I-PAC raids: ED moves Calcutta HC, seeks CBI probe against CM Mamata

The state government claimed the data was “unlawfully seized” and belonged to the Trinamool Congress, relating to its party operations.

The matter was adjourned on Thursday by a bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh due to chaos and commotion in the courtroom, which made it difficult to hear the case, reported ANI.

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on January 14. Earlier, on January 8, the issue arose after ED searches at I-PAC’s office and its director’s residence in Kolkata.

(With agency inputs)