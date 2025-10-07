EC team to review Bengal poll readiness amid tensions with Mamata govt

Amid political tensions between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (EC), a delegation from Commission is set to visit the state on Wednesday (October 8). On the agenda is a high-stakes two-day review of the state's preparedness for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of Assembly elections in 2026.

A key focus during the visit will be the review of ongoing electoral roll mapping, along with the appointment and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which has become a flashpoint, according to sources in the State Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office.

The mapping process, a key element of the SIR, is underway. It involves comparing the most recent electoral roll with the rolls prepared after the 2002 SIR. Voters appearing on both lists will be automatically retained, while those only on the newer list require additional verification.

The Commission has already published the 2002 roll prepared after the last SIR. “In the review meeting, it will be clearly conveyed to state officials that any discrepancies in the mapping exercise will be treated seriously, with district administrations held accountable,” an official told The Federal.

Action on erring officials

A tussle erupted earlier between the West Bengal government and the EC over the suspension of four officials accused of voter list irregularities.

The EC ordered their immediate suspension and FIR filings, citing compromised voter data. Initially reluctant, the state removed the officials from election duty but delayed suspension, prompting the EC to summon Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to ensure compliance.

The state government called the move harsh and demoralising, while the EC cited legal authority under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. “To avoid any future standoff, the Commission will clearly fix accountability to establish who controls the electoral process in the state,” the official added.

Meetings for North Bengal

According to sources, the review will begin at 10 am with senior EC representatives convening virtual meetings with district-level officers. The EC team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Jyagnesh Bharti, includes Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Seema Khanna, and West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal.

District collectors, election officers, magistrates, electoral registration officers, and NIC representatives will also participate.

Due to logistical challenges in North Bengal after recent natural calamities, the Commission will hold a separate review meeting with officials from those districts later in the month.

SIR rules ignored?

The review of BLO appointments and training has taken priority amid recent allegations. SIR rules allow only government employees to be named BLOs, but it's claimed that this rule has been ignored in several districts. There are complaints that political party workers, especially from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been appointed in violation of guidelines, sources said.

The Commission is expected to issue instructions on selecting volunteers to assist BLOs, especially in overcrowded or hard-to-reach areas.

Other major issues under scrutiny include the handling of voter forms essential to the SIR: Form 6 for new registrations, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections.

Additional polling booths

The reorganisation of polling booths will also be reviewed, particularly in districts where boundaries have been redrawn without adequate public notification or planning. The Commission reportedly plans to increase booths in the state by about 14,000 from the current 80,000.

Logistically, the operation is vast, with an estimated 7 to 7.5 crore enumeration forms to be printed and distributed state-wide.

Updated voter ID cards will now include Aadhaar numbers alongside voter ID numbers, raising questions about privacy, consent, and data protection.

Photo identity cards for BLOs

The meeting will also discuss the delivery of EPIC (voter ID) cards, which are now supposed to reach voters within 15 days, with SMS updates provided at each stage of the process, sources said.

Additionally, the training of Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties on voter list preparation and the appeal process will be reviewed.

To enhance transparency and trust at the field level, photo identity cards for BLOs have been introduced and will be part of the discussions.

The urgency of the visit stems from months of conflict between the ECI and state government over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

EC, an extension of BJP: Mamata

The controversy began earlier this year when Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted complaints accusing the TMC of manipulating voter data in constituencies like Moyna and Baruipur Purba. He alleged that ineligible names were added and genuine voters were sidelined, and raised concerns about data security breaches.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the EC, accusing it of acting as an extension of the BJP. She called EC officials "BJP's bonded labourers" and said state officials answer to the government when elections are not formally declared. Her remarks revived debates on whether the EC or state governments have final authority over election officials during non-election periods.

Mamata also opposed a new EC guideline requiring parents’ birth certificates for verification during the SIR, warning it could disenfranchise the elderly and rural poor lacking formal documentation.

BJP’s complaint against TMC

Earlier, the BJP urged the Commission to act against what it calls a deliberate attempt by the TMC to create fake voters. The party filed over 4,500 complaints related to BLO appointments and voter roll anomalies, demanding rejection of documents for new registrations after July 25, 2025, to prevent illegal immigrants’ enrolment.

The TMC countered, claiming the revision targets minority and Bengali-speaking voters who traditionally support the party, comparing it to similar roll deletions in Bihar that disproportionately affected opposition strongholds.