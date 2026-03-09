BJP refutes Mamata’s photo proof of ‘insult to President’ with video evidence

The war of words over alleged breach of protocol by the TMC government in West Bengal during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state continues, with the BJP now refuting the TMC’s “photographic evidence” of the BJP disrespecting the President with “video evidence” of its own.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had disrespected President Murmu, showing a two-year-old photograph in which he and LK Advani can be seen sitting, while Murmu stands by Advani’s side.

The BJP has responded with the video of the event—when Advani was presented with the Bharat Ratna on March 31, 2024—to refute the Trinamool’s “fake news factory”.

Who insulted the President?

Charged with breaking protocol on Saturday, Mamata had said holding a photo of the event, “Honourable Prime Minister, this is for you. Do you respect the President—a woman and a tribal leader? Then why is the President standing and you are sitting? I have shown you all, we respect (the President), but they don’t. This photograph proves who respects and who does not,” she said.