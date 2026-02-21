BJP’s ethnic strategy in North Bengal falters ahead of Assembly elections

For years, the BJP built its dominance in North Bengal on a straightforward calculation: champion the statehood aspirations of the Gorkha and Rajbongshi communities, win their loyalty, and bank the seats. It worked — spectacularly so in 2021, when the party swept 30 of the region's 54 assembly constituencies. But with the 2026 elections drawing closer, that strategy is coming apart at the seams.

The resignation and defection of Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma to the TMC on February 19, combined with Kamtapur leader Jiban Singha's threat to field independent candidates, has laid bare a growing disillusionment among communities that feel their long-standing demands have been met with little more than carefully worded assurances.

The BJP's central leadership is now scrambling to contain the damage, but for many in the hills and plains of North Bengal, patience has run out.

Demand for Gorkhaland

Sharma’s defection has reignited questions over the BJP’s long-pending Gorkhaland assurances, electoral promises the party has reiterated since the 2009 Darjeeling Lok Sabha elections in which it emerged victorious. The poll promises, however, have seen little substantive progress so far, prompting many Gorkha groups to step up their mobilisation over the demand for separate statehood.

The Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM) staged demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 9-10 to press their demand, while similar protests have taken place across the Darjeeling Hills in recent weeks.

