‘Bigger than majority’: Bengal minister’s Muslim empowerment message sparks row

West Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim has kicked up a controversy by saying that Muslims need to work towards a position where their “voices are automatically heard” and their demands for justice and development are met.

Speaking at an event for minority students in Kolkata on Friday (December 13), the municipal affairs and urban development minister said, “In West Bengal, we [Muslims] are 33 per cent, but we are only 17 per cent nationwide. We may be minorities numerically, but by Allah’s grace, we can become so empowered that we will become bigger than the majority.”

Not seek, but do justice

He added that if something untoward happens, candlelight vigils are held seeking justice. “Elevate yourselves to a position where you will not seek justice but be in a position to do justice,” he can be heard saying in the video.

At the programme, he also highlighted the underrepresentation of Muslims in the judiciary, pointing out the few Muslim judges in Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court. Hakim suggested that through empowerment and hard work, this gap could be bridged.

Hakim emphasised the importance of cooperation between the minority community and others for the progress of the nation. “We believe in minority community members working hand-in-hand with other communities to facilitate the progress of the nation,” he added.

BJP lashes out

The video of Hakim’s speech soon went viral, with BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya accusing him of suggesting that West Bengal — and India — would soon have a Muslim majority. He claimed Hakim’s vision hinted at Muslims taking justice into their own hands, potentially signalling support for Sharia law.

“Kolkata’s Mayor Firhad Hakim previously revealed his true intentions by describing non-Muslims as ‘unfortunate’ and endorsing Dawat-e-Islam’s efforts to convert Hindus to Islam. He has now claimed that West Bengal, along with the rest of India, will soon have a Muslim majority,” Malviya posted on X.

“Hakim envisions a future where Muslims will no longer rely on peaceful protests or marches but will take justice into their own hands, potentially hinting at Sharia law,” he added.