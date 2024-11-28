Mamata calls Waqf Bill 'anti-federal', says it will snatch rights of Muslims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as “anti-federal” and “anti-secular” and one that would snatch the rights of the Muslims.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday (November 28), Banerjee said the Centre did not consult with the states while drafting the Bill.

‘Will condemn attack on any religion’

“The bill is anti-federal and anti-secular; it is a deliberate attempt to malign a particular section. It will snatch the rights of Muslims... The Centre did not consult with us on the Waqf Bill,” she said.

The chief minister added that “if any religion was attacked”, she would wholeheartedly condemn it.

Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violate the religious rights of Muslims.

Bill will bring transparency: BJP

The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards and make them accountable.

A parliamentary committee has been constituted to scrutinise the contentious bill.

