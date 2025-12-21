Bengal singer harassed to sing ‘secular’ song instead of devotional ‘Jago Ma’, organiser held

Police have arrested Mehboob Mallik, the organiser of a cultural programme in Bhagwanpur, East Midnapore, after Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged that he harassed and attempted to assault her for singing a devotional song, during a live performance on Saturday (December 20).

According to Chakraborty, Mallik abused her and attempted to assault her on the stage after she chose to perform the Bengali devotional song Jago Maa. He had wanted her instead to sing a ‘secular’ number at the live performance at his school, where the event was being held.

She alleged that Mallik abused her and tried to physically assault her in front of the audience.

A senior police officer Mitun Dey has confirmed Mallik’s arrest to the media.

Uproar over a song

Chakraborty, who gained popularity with the Bengali track Basanto Eshe Geche, told the police that she was singing a Bengali religious song, Jago Maa. Mallik "came on stage and tried to physically assault me. He wanted to beat me up,” she claimed.

She said he was shouting at her and said, "Enough of Jago Maa, now sing some secular song." The singer wanted the police to check the school’s cameras, as the organisers were recording the full concert.

Masud Mallik, brother of the accused, Dismissing the allegations as “baseless”, Masud Mallik, the brother of the accused claimed that Chakraborty demanded extra payment after a delay in her performance. He said she was asked to sing a secular song at the school event but left for the police station instead.

Chakraborty rejected the charge, stating: “I have faith in the police and want them to take this up seriously.”

Political twist

The incident took on a political dimension after the BJP alleged that the accused was a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and that the singer was targeted for not agreeing to sing “secular” songs. BJP leader Shankudeb Panda accused the state government of adopting an “anti-Hindu approach” and claimed the police initially refused to register Chakraborty’s complaint.

Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.